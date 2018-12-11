Rakkasan.Raider on July 2, 2019

I do not recommend. I will not shop here again I told her “a couple of pre-rolls,” when she asked what I was looking for. A unapologetic curt response left no doubt that the ‘two-per-customer’ $5 pre-roll (policy previously reported at another Lotus) had been changed... to one. But... she would let me “have two this time.” Have. Hmm. House blend read the label. Maybe an all-strain shake blend? It was terrible. Like those suicide colas you’d get at the game. I was a customer of CBD+ before OMMA. But to be honest, I’ve had nothing but issues with the Lotus addition. The prices are exorbitant due to purity and potency. The $5 is a lure. This was the first of three Lotus sites that actually had any pre-rolls. I know a dozen ‘mom-and-pop’ vertical operations within a mile radius that won’t be sorry to have my business.