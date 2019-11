OKC405SmokerX on July 1, 2019

Honestly I came in for the prices of the flowers. I got an 1/8th of blue madness for like $40, and you totally get what you pay for. It was extremely dry, and smelled old. I got a total of 31 seeds in an 1/8th it was sickening. Just like the CBD they try to claim its amazing, but the honest truth their stuff is always awful, and extremely low low low levels.