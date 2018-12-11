Lanaoski
Eric is a super cool dude. He always helps me pick something that's just right.
Lana is great knowledgeable and very efficient thanks see ya tomorrow
I think this place is amazing , they always have great customer service and JAY is always on point with the facts about the marijuana and how it affects you. 10/10
Amazing staff amazing product and prices m. Highly recommended
Awesome cheap and friendly!
Asked for their best. Got Hemlock it was some of the worst I’ve had. Will never go back.
The staff is welcoming and knowledgeable! Out of what I was looking for, but the staff gave me a good price on something comparable. Thumbs up!
Great and knowledgeable staff! My favorite place to go!
I absolutely LOVE this place. These guys helped me with my anxiety and the bulging discs in my neck. The CBD heat cream is absolutely amazing and the crew that helped me are just as amazing! They're very helpful and quite knowledgeable! I will definitely be returning here for my CBD products.
Every time I visit this location the staff is friendly and educated, they answer every question I have and even if they don’t have what I’m looking for, they always have another suggestion! The store is clean and atmosphere is welcoming. It almost always smells like lemons which adds a nice peace to your day to help you get through your day. I highly recommend visiting this place if you have the chance!
Thank you for your review and kind words about our Lotus Gold location at 7621 S. Pennsylvania Avenue, OKC, OK 73159. We strive to make our location feel like an extension of one's home and to share that sense of peace and well-being with our patients. Live your best life!