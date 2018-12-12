Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Very friendly staff lots to choose from. Happy hour is an amazing deal definitely going back
Picklesx3
on August 23, 2019
The staff really knows what they are talking about. Told him what i needed and he picked out the perfect strain and also gave me information about another product that would work for me. Super nice people. Beautiful dispensary. will be back for sure. keep up the excellent work.
Mommaboo2001
on August 21, 2019
great people great product
Patientboo
on May 25, 2019
Love this place! Great customer service and products!
scarecrow316
on May 14, 2019
it's a awesome place to shop. always friendly and ready to help. I'm glad they are close to home and carry amazing product
JulesAg
on April 30, 2019
I think it’s great. People are. Dry friendly and helpful.
gialong198715
on March 20, 2019
Awesome deals and great selection!
Dispensary said:
Thanks for your feedback, I'm glad you enjoyed your experience with us! Providing excellent customer service is priority here at CBD Plus USA. We really appreciate you taking the time to leave us a review! -Sincerely- CBD Plus USA
Mickey73174
on February 5, 2019
Easily accessible
PonchoVia
on February 2, 2019
Helpful, knowledgeable nice young man was great help!! I'll be going back!
Clarrebe
on January 18, 2019
Very knowledgeable! I had no idea what to get to help me sleep. Matt was amazing! We found out what works best for me 😊
Store was clean and they have lab results on their products!
I’m a forever customer