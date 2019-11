KailaS1995 on July 9, 2019

This is one of the 8 dispensaries I have tried in OKC in the past 2 months and by far my favorite. The staff is so knowledgable and gave me all the information I needed. The building was nice and very clean. The product I bought was nothing short of amazing. I also like to get their tinctures because of my severe anxiety. Love this place. I still wanna try out a few new places, but will still buy products here.