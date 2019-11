kyliecarey23 on March 20, 2019

Ashley, the owner of the Deer Creek location is very knowledgeable with her products she sells. I have been to many dispensary's throughout out the metro area and haven't received the help nor knowledge, Ashley is able to give. I understand exactly what it is I am taking. I suffer with a sever case of tremors at the age of 30 and with her help I have been able to get off all narcotics. I live in Moore, Oklahoma but will continue to use this location. I highly recommend everyone to take a drive to this location and please have the amazing experience, as I do. I promise you will not be disappointed. I look forward to watching Ashley grow and expand her store!