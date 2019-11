Horrible service. Rude employees. Horrible prices for pre packaged poorly grown flower. Happy Hour pre rolls are a joke. Please don't waste your money here.

Dispensary said:

We're sorry to hear that you feel that way! All of our flower is nitrogen sealed for freshness, and third party lab reports for every strain are available in our store, that reflect our high standard of quality. If you'd like to send more information about your experience with a "rude employee", please feel free to send details to Vinita.Owner@cbdplususa.com and we will try to address the issue if there is one. Otherwise, we wish you the best in finding a dispensary you like!