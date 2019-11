TheBigGreenGiant on October 25, 2017

On my third visit to Amsterdam, this was my first port of call, incidentally also my first ever visit to this shop. A decent selection of strains, I got a little surprised when a sparked up, disgruntling the bar tenders in the process as there was a strict no smoking policy inside, to which I found out was due to its small size. However, they didn't mind you sitting on the front on the wall.