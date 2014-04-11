cobraman
limited Veteran discount. For bud only. so you get restricted for serving your country.
4.6
10 reviews
CG is a wonderful place. Have been coming to this location for a awhile now and the employees are friendly people with a lot of knowledge. The prices are also very reasonable! Great place!
Awesome place. Everyone who works here are terrific and very friendly. I love this store.
Probably the best place to get herb because they hace the best prices ive come across. The staff is helpful and very knowledgable. CG will become one of my goto dispenseries. highly recommend this spot.
The staff is outstanding! They are highly educated in their products and take the time to know your needs. Prices are good, and location is easy to get to.
Awesome store!! Always fast and wondeful with service and orders. Everybody that I have met here is very freindly, knowledgeable, and always get me in and out fast. Thanks CG
Best prices around. 9 - 10 $ a gram! Very knowledgeable staff!
Place was hard to find. Inside was clean with a nice chill vibe. Good selection of medicine to choose from, flowers were nicely manicured. Holly helped me and was awesome to work with she answered all my questions without hesitation. ACheers holly and thank you.
Like this location
It was the people that made the location a pleasure to be at. New to medical marijuana, the staff made me feel comfortable and educated me on all the products. They even gave me a free journal to keep track of my reactions. This is a rarity that a company would take such an interest in a persons need.