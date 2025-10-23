Last updated:
About this dispensary
Charlie Fox (Southampton)
See you back here soon - stay tuned. --- Charlie Fox brings a chic, design-driven cannabis experience to the Hamptons. Our Southampton dispensary offers a thoughtfully curated selection of premium flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, and wellness products sourced from New York’s top cultivators and brands. The space blends elegance with ease—making cannabis shopping both elevated and approachable. Whether you’re preparing for a beach weekend, hosting friends, or simply unwinding, our knowledgeable team is here to guide you toward the perfect fit. With a focus on quality, design, and service, Charlie Fox Southampton is a destination for discerning cannabis enthusiasts seeking something more refined.
Leafly member since 2025
471 COUNTY ROAD 39, SOUTHAMPTON, NY
631-296-9445
- visit website
- send an email
- debit cardcash
- License OCM-RETL-25-000333
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleRecreationalWoman owned
Hours and Info (ET)
thursday
Closed
friday
Closed
saturday
Closed
sunday
Closed
monday
Closed
tuesday
Closed
wednesday
Closed
store Info
Same day delivery. Payment: Cash, Debit, Pay by Bank/DutchiePay
Today’s hours
