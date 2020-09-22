Charlotte CBD is a company brought together by pioneers. We’re three best friends born and raised in Charlotte, North Carolina. After losing too many loved ones to harmful drugs and chemicals, we’re manifesting our vision for change in the community and the world. Welcome to our online marketplace. All of our products are hand-picked from local and U.S.- based manufacturers that meet our top quality CBD standards. Whether you already use CBD or are just curious, thank you for choosing Charlotte’s first dispensary for your journey. We’re excited to be a beacon for the community and look forward to serving you for many years to come. CBD RECYCLE PROGRAM Our environment is very important to us, and that is why we would like to invite our customers to participate in our recycle program. Because of all the excessive packaging in the cannabis industry, we would like to give our customers an incentive to try to reduce some of the waste by bringing in their old packaging (bottles, boxes, vape cartridges, etc), to receive a 10% discount on their new purchase. Help us make a difference!