Savage420model on August 28, 2019

Every time I come here I always have a amazing experience! Everyone at Chesapeake is super friendly and truly cares about helping you and listening to my needs! I love walking in and seeing Ashley smiling ear to ear and Candra is the same way! Chesapeake treats each and everyone of us like family ! Let me tell you about there quality too! I seriously have never seen a shop keep up with consistently keeping products in stock for us. And giving us a very big variety! Thank you for always taking care of me and making sure your giving us too quality!