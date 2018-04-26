MrsCollins23
It was a like breath of fresh air
4.7
10 reviews
It was a like breath of fresh air
Candra was so knowledgeable. Her customer service and bubbly personality made me feel comfortable and open to speak on my illness and what I’m seeking. I am so glad she was my guide. It makes me want to work there as well.
Gave me some freebies on my first time, bud is of phenomenal, commissioner quality! Great, helpful, friendly staff. Highly recommend!
Had a preorder through Leafly (which it states it supports) to find out they never received my preorder so a strain I wanted sold out because mine was not packed when ordered. They informed me to try a different app other than Leafly or Weedmaps. I had never heard of the company they suggested which means at this time I don’t trust it because I’ve never used it or even heard of it. Even my first experience here was negative. I really need to listen and just chalk it up to this not being the place for me
Every time I come here I always have a amazing experience! Everyone at Chesapeake is super friendly and truly cares about helping you and listening to my needs! I love walking in and seeing Ashley smiling ear to ear and Candra is the same way! Chesapeake treats each and everyone of us like family ! Let me tell you about there quality too! I seriously have never seen a shop keep up with consistently keeping products in stock for us. And giving us a very big variety! Thank you for always taking care of me and making sure your giving us too quality!
How are you gonna sit there and tell someone that they can come in at 7 if they arrive and then when they arrive at 7 you turn them away will kind of business does that to their regular customers not cool very shady service and customer service
Awesome and knowledgeable staff. Always greet me with smiles. Love their sales and specials too.
Beautiful, warm, and cozy old time apothecary feel. Best budtenders in the area (Candra, Iesha, Alex to name a few). Very knowledgable on how different terpenes effect our bodies and how to tune strain choices in to symptom relief. I always leave feeling smarter than when I came in.
Nice!!
Received my PENNY ounce, yessss PENNY today for being a loyal customer!! This place offers the most friendly and informed staff I've dealt with. Super clean and classy. Daily specials!! They always have refreshments and coffee. Events for almost every holiday. They really care about their patients and have so much respect for cannabis. If you haven't I highly recommend stopping by