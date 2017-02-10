Leafly360
If you see Barf from the movie spaceballs, walking its okay to pick him up, im sure he’s good for it
4.9
10 reviews
Sometimes I think I spend way too much time at the shop the staff is extremely knowledgeable and friendly
My favorite dispensary. I'm always impressed by the quality found here. Even when they carry the same grower and strain as our other favorite shop we find they have the best cut (tops that are trichrome heavy!) Great selection of top shelf flower and oils. Everything about the shop is warm and welcoming. Say hi to the roosters out back and play ball fetch with the sweetest dog. Warm up in front of the wood stove. Chat up the knowledgeable budtenders.
Very good
Always my fall back place. I have a fave guy and I always am satisfied when asking for information or recommendations. They carry quality product.
It took me a moment to find the shop but it was a beautifully built store, love the glass cases, they have everything arranged beautifully. And impressive, impressive service.
People are awesome and make you feel comfortable. Great products!
One of the most beautiful, friendly and knowledgable pot shops you'll ever find. It's worth the trip to Chimacum to visit the fine folks who run this place. Stop by the diner that's located next door (Farms Reach Cafe) for delicious grub!
Really loved this shop! They were very helpful great customer service. They had good selection for people that are looking for strains with CBD. I will definitely go back in the neat future.
I love this shop! The staff is very knowledgeable and helpful. They have a wide array of products and price ranges. Easy to see displays and a calming atmosphere. The shop is in a beautiful, historic building which you should go see even if you don't use cannabis products. The chickens clucking around the courtyard only add to the charm!