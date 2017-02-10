brblove on April 16, 2019

My favorite dispensary. I'm always impressed by the quality found here. Even when they carry the same grower and strain as our other favorite shop we find they have the best cut (tops that are trichrome heavy!) Great selection of top shelf flower and oils. Everything about the shop is warm and welcoming. Say hi to the roosters out back and play ball fetch with the sweetest dog. Warm up in front of the wood stove. Chat up the knowledgeable budtenders.