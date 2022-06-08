dispensary
Medical

Chronic Dispensary - OKC

Oklahoma City, OK
1129.3 miles away
unverified listing

1 Review of Chronic Dispensary - OKC

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
June 8, 2022
Really nice clean dispensary the budtenders are really knowledgeable about their product, there's a good quality amount of product, me personally I always go for the pre-rolls very good pricing on them, & budtenders are nice fun & down to earth.