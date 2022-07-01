They are absolutely amazing. Everytime I order they make sure I am taken care of. Even if they run out of something they will get ahold of me right away and suggest their recommendations. I have had 3 brain surgeries this past year and they haven't suggested anything that would make the pain worse, which is amazing. Everything they have suggested has helped so so so so much. So I thank you all from the bottom of my heart ❤️ keep up the wonderful work! If you ever need a medical product tester let me know!! I would love to help!