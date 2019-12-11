terpsearchr
This place showed me sour diesel and when I got home it was very white seeded mexican brick for $20 for 2g’s! I returned, not to ask for a refund or replacement but to tell them I didn’t appreciate the deceit. They lied & said it was OK grown and that they don’t have to test their product. Like I can’t identify mexican! Bald headed man told me he “used to get it” for 300 a lb. Was told to leave & never come back. Bald man and a tweaker followed me out & got my tag! I’ll NEVER forget worst dispensary experience ever!!
You purchased Sour Cookies, Not Sour Diesel, which you picked out from a variety of products available. All product in our store is available for each customer to view, smell before purchasing. You chose a discount item that fit your budget. Your purchase was months ago, before testing was widely available. But, that product was tested at FAST LABS by the grower. You entered the building with an attitude and was asked to leave, the safety of our employees always comes first. So security did escort you out. And you were told not to return, ever. Its been over 3 months since this incident and I am thankful that you are the only customer who has behaved in such a manor. We highly value all of our customers.