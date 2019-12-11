terpsearchr on December 14, 2019

This place showed me sour diesel and when I got home it was very white seeded mexican brick for $20 for 2g’s! I returned, not to ask for a refund or replacement but to tell them I didn’t appreciate the deceit. They lied & said it was OK grown and that they don’t have to test their product. Like I can’t identify mexican! Bald headed man told me he “used to get it” for 300 a lb. Was told to leave & never come back. Bald man and a tweaker followed me out & got my tag! I’ll NEVER forget worst dispensary experience ever!!