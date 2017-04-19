Jessranae
Love this place!!!!
And we love you, Jessranae! See you again soon!!!
4.8
10 reviews
love all the staff
And we love you, donnasmomma!!!
Awesome service, knowledgable budtenders and the best deals in town!
Wooooh! Thank you for the awesome review, BillPickles11! We hope to see you again soon!
Best in Spokane! Jake and Emilio and also Jacob are the best budtenders way n Washington 😍🎈😃💯🔥
Thank you so much for your kind words, CaraBradshaw!!
#1 I really like the budtenders they’re so helpful, friendly, & knowledgeable.
Thank you so much for your review! We are happy to hear our budtenders are providing you with excellent service!
Definitely my go too even though I live in the Valley I go out of my way just to come here. They usually remember me and I love how nice they are and I usually have a million questions and they never seem upset to take the time to check if they don't know. They keep the homeless deterred from loitering outside the premises which makes me feel safe visiting here.
We sincerely appreciate you driving out of your way to shop at Cinder downtown
They remember me. Most of the time, I just go in and tell them my price range and they remember what consistency I like. Never have been unhappy with the selection they show me. Biggest problem I have is choosing just one!
Choosing just one is a struggle for all of us #thestruggleisreal Thank you so much for the review.
We love Jacob! As daily concentrate smokers, it can be hard to find budtenders who really know what to look for, between THC%, terpenes, extraction methods, etc. Whenever I see Jacob behind the counter, I know I will end up with something great! I always choose one of his suggestions and have never been disappointed.
Jacobs is certainly one of the great. We are so pleased to hear he is helping you find the best concentrates. Thank you for the review and thank you for shopping with Cinder.
I went in a Saturday and they were packed. Still had time to great and help people though
Even at our busiest, we know customer service always comes first. Thank you for the review and have a wonderful day.
Great location, easy to find
Glad you were able to find the shop and thank you for the review.