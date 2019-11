efxboy on December 18, 2018

You have a choice.no doubt. I was literally walking past this place and popped in. Beautiful layout. Pro store with amazing display and choice. Not too much but a selection of the finest. I’m a grower in OR and visiting here in LA. I’m really impressed with this store, it’s content and the companies it carries. Do yourself a favor. Support those that care and go the extra mile. Harmony, the manager is wonderful and if she had time, engage her and shoot the breeze.