cdm89 on September 6, 2017

My family has lived in PC for over 50 years. Once a year over Labor Day we all meet for a family reunion. Usually we all bring our own bud and vapes from our various home towns from California to Colorado to Oregon. We were all pleasantly surprised to find PC has its own little shop. We visited here every day, took a family member there for his 21st, tried what seemed like of all their strains between all of us. All the bud here is fire and they have a 18% CDB for those needing some relief from hiking the dune! Prices are awesome for flower, pre rolls, tinctures, lotions, you name it. They sell hand made wooden pipes and have a rad selection of silicon pipes and bongs. They 2 ladies and 1 gentleman I met while there were extremely knowledgeable, friendly and attentive. Oh and they have the coolest boxer pup that is stoked to see any new face that comes in the door. Definitely a place to stop in whether staying in PC for the weekend or driving through.