this place rocks they are very nice to there customers an they treat them very well an they are very polite an helpful to there customers too ill say this is my favoite one
4.9
10 reviews
Seriously my very fave dispensary. Family owned and operated, the nicest people ever! Excellent selection on everything!!
If you’re going to PC. or even going down 101 be sure to stop here the people here will treat you right.
It’s a great place for your first time and even better when your a regular. Great customer service and if they are out of something you want they will help you find something the same quality or better! Won’t visit any other store!
This place is sooo chill! My bud tenders were super nice and very informative! Plus they had some beautiful pieces!! I like there prices on flower and shatter and PEARLS!!!! (<—bomb @$$ ship if you’ve never had a pearl;)) I will totally recommend to all!!
We are so happy to hear that you had a great experience. The Pearls are pretty amazing!!!!! Hope to see you in the shop again. Thank you for your support. -Citi Zen Family
ive been here alot it has better prices then any other shops on the coast. also several experienced budtenders dont waste youre time going anywhere else
Thank you so much for the feedback. I love to hear your experience and it makes us feel great to know you have a good one when you come visit us. Cheers -Citi Zen Family
Went to both the cannabis shops in Pacific City this weekend, This one is the better of both. Tons more selection and WAY better pricing!! Budtenders are knowledgeable, they know what they sell here!!! thanks for making my weekend fire!!!
Great people, if you call at closing because you procrastinate like I do. Tell them you are in need and on your way, the nice owners will keep the lights on after hours to get you what you need. Pretty cool
Awesome staff and products!
My family has lived in PC for over 50 years. Once a year over Labor Day we all meet for a family reunion. Usually we all bring our own bud and vapes from our various home towns from California to Colorado to Oregon. We were all pleasantly surprised to find PC has its own little shop. We visited here every day, took a family member there for his 21st, tried what seemed like of all their strains between all of us. All the bud here is fire and they have a 18% CDB for those needing some relief from hiking the dune! Prices are awesome for flower, pre rolls, tinctures, lotions, you name it. They sell hand made wooden pipes and have a rad selection of silicon pipes and bongs. They 2 ladies and 1 gentleman I met while there were extremely knowledgeable, friendly and attentive. Oh and they have the coolest boxer pup that is stoked to see any new face that comes in the door. Definitely a place to stop in whether staying in PC for the weekend or driving through.