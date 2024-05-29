City Leaves is a woman-owned cannabis dispensary founded and run by Egg Harbor Township locals. Being a part of this community, we wanted to give back to our friends and neighbors by providing a friendly and affordable approach to cannabis. We also wanted our fellow Egg Harbor Township canna-enthusiasts to have a place to work with the plant they love and be a part of a blossoming industry. With our insider cannabis knowledge and focus on finding the best cannabis goods at the most affordable prices, we’ve built the best cannabis selection Egg Harbor Township has to offer. Find the right products for your needs from our hand-picked collections of flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals.