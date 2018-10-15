Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Friendly, knowledgeable staff. great deals. warm and welcoming atmosphere
Devilchilddelux
on November 16, 2018
Great knowledgable staff. I like the recommendations and tips from the bud tenders. The weekly deals are pretty damn awesome. I try to make sure I visit on Fridays so I can partake on the Artizen deals.
snowrivers
on November 5, 2018
The guys there are super nice, the place is clean inside with good space. They have killer prices on good quality product. Would recommend anyone to go here.