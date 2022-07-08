Promotions

Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

Senior Discount Valid 7/19/2022 - 7/19/2099 We are happy to extend to our guests 60+ young an additional 10% off discount available to you every time you come into the store or order online in addition to any other sale or discount, other than clearance. (Limited item availability online {does not include tobacco products} online orders must be paid for with aeropay to complete the order to utilize curbside delivery) You must be a loyalty and reward member to qualify for any in store discounts. External marketing may be utilized and your agreement acknowledges consent. A) "Marijuana has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming and addictive."; (B) "Marijuana impairs concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under its influence."; (C) "There are health risks associated with consumption of marijuana."; (D) "For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children."; (E) "Marijuana should not be used by women who are pregnant or breast feeding.".

Military Members Discount Valid 7/19/2022 - 7/19/2099 We are proud of our service men and women and happy to extend an additional 10% discount for all active and retired military every time you come into the store or order online in addition to any other sale or discount. (Does not include any clearance or tobacco items.) Thank you for your service! (Limited item availability online {does not include tobacco products} online orders must be paid for with aeropay to complete the order to utilize curbside delivery) You must be a loyalty and reward member to qualify for any store discounts.