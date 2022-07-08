Clear Cut Cannabis
Promotions
We are happy to extend to our guests 60+ young an additional 10% off discount available to you every time you come into the store or order online in addition to any other sale or discount, other than clearance.
(Limited item availability online {does not include tobacco products} online orders must be paid for with aeropay to complete the order to utilize curbside delivery) You must be a loyalty and reward member to qualify for any in store discounts. External marketing may be utilized and your agreement acknowledges consent. A) "Marijuana has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming and addictive."; (B) "Marijuana impairs concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under its influence."; (C) "There are health risks associated with consumption of marijuana."; (D) "For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children."; (E) "Marijuana should not be used by women who are pregnant or breast feeding.".
We are proud of our service men and women and happy to extend an additional 10% discount for all active and retired military every time you come into the store or order online in addition to any other sale or discount. (Does not include any clearance or tobacco items.) Thank you for your service!
(Limited item availability online {does not include tobacco products} online orders must be paid for with aeropay to complete the order to utilize curbside delivery) You must be a loyalty and reward member to qualify for any store discounts. External marketing may be utilized and your agreement acknowledges consent. Clear Cut Cannabis and it's employees, are in no way making claim to any medical or therapeutic properties of any of the products we offer for retail sale, or any advice that is give or received. If you have been injured, you should always seek immediate medical advice from a licensed professional. A) "Marijuana has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming and addictive."; (B) "Marijuana impairs concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under its influence."; (C) "There are health risks associated with consumption of marijuana."; (D) "For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children."; (E) "Marijuana should not be used by women who are pregnant or breast feeding.".
As a lifelong member of the construction trade, our founder knows all to well the consequences of the job that you all have chosen to make your career. As such all Tradesmen and Skilled Craftsman and Women are welcome to come speak to the expert staff regarding that experience and how it relates. While you are you here, show us your company badge, ID, hard hat, work vest, or just come as you are dirt, sweat, mud, blood or worse and we will sign you up for a very generous reward program that not only gives you an additional 10% on everything you buy each time you come, but also pays back on every purchase. You can stack those rewards for a big deal ending, or you can take them each time you come in if that's what you would prefer to do.
All members must certify their employment in the industry, sign up for and agree to marketing conditions of our rewards and loyalty program. You must have valid ID with EACH visit. Clear Cut Cannabis and it's employees, are in no way making claim to any medical or therapeutic properties of any of the products we offer for retail sale, or any advice that is give or received. If you have been injured, you should always seek immediate medical advice from a licensed professional. A) "Marijuana has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming and addictive."; (B) "Marijuana impairs concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under its influence."; (C) "There are health risks associated with consumption of marijuana."; (D) "For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children."; (E) "Marijuana should not be used by women who are pregnant or breast feeding.".
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.