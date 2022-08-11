Construction Industry

Valid 7/19/2022 - 7/19/2099

As a lifelong member of the construction trade, our founder knows all to well the consequences of the job that you all have chosen to make your career. As such all Tradesmen and Skilled Craftsman and Women are welcome to come speak to the expert staff regarding that experience and how it relates. While you are you here, show us your company badge, ID, hard hat, work vest, or just come as you are dirt, sweat, mud, blood or worse and we will sign you up for a very generous reward program that not only gives you an additional 10% on everything you buy each time you come, but also pays back on every purchase. You can stack those rewards for a big deal ending, or you can take them each time you come in if that's what you would prefer to do.

All members must certify their employment in the industry, sign up for and agree to marketing conditions of our rewards and loyalty program. You must have valid ID with EACH visit. Clear Cut Cannabis and it's employees, are in no way making claim to any medical or therapeutic properties of any of the products we offer for retail sale, or any advice that is give or received. If you have been injured, you should always seek immediate medical advice from a licensed professional. A) "Marijuana has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming and addictive."; (B) "Marijuana impairs concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under its influence."; (C) "There are health risks associated with consumption of marijuana."; (D) "For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children."; (E) "Marijuana should not be used by women who are pregnant or breast feeding.".