apgo96 on March 27, 2019

I had experience with edibles and concentrates before but it was in college and it’s been a year ever since. Coming in I was super nervous, and my experience with other dispensaries wasn’t that great—nevertheless, from tje security guard to the associates to the guy who helped me get my voucher validated, they all were extremely nice and patient and they very kindly overlooked the fact I was on the brink of an anxiety attack. I had walked thirty minutes to get there and had thought of turning back five times—but I’m glad I didn’t. I had a wonderful short experience.