AnaFeel
Se tardaron 6 meses en darme la licencia. La atencion al paciente es pobre. No ofrecen casi ofertas y los precios son ridiculos de caro. Clinica verde es el peor dispensario de puerto rico por mucho!!!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.1
10 reviews
Se tardaron 6 meses en darme la licencia. La atencion al paciente es pobre. No ofrecen casi ofertas y los precios son ridiculos de caro. Clinica verde es el peor dispensario de puerto rico por mucho!!!
¡Excelente servicio!
Very welcoming. 5 stars
No hay cafesito, :(
Brutal mi primer dispensario y no me arrepiento excelente servicio y atención. No me acuerdo del nombre pero la nena que me atendió me tuvo paciencia excelente de verdad 👌🏽
Will not be going here again
Purchased a cartridge that was defective and had to return for an exchange was was told that I opened the cartridge and refilled it! Totally unprofessional of the manager to make me feel like I did something wrong and then she (Abby) refused to fix the problem. I can tell you I won’t be going back because this was not the first time the staff was rude towards me.
Excellent service and quality , good pricing!!
I had experience with edibles and concentrates before but it was in college and it’s been a year ever since. Coming in I was super nervous, and my experience with other dispensaries wasn’t that great—nevertheless, from tje security guard to the associates to the guy who helped me get my voucher validated, they all were extremely nice and patient and they very kindly overlooked the fact I was on the brink of an anxiety attack. I had walked thirty minutes to get there and had thought of turning back five times—but I’m glad I didn’t. I had a wonderful short experience.
Staff súper atento. Nítida primera experiencia. Loyalty program is a bonus.