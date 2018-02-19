ElProfe on November 13, 2019

Immature personnel. Shoddy facility. This is the third and last time I come to this particular Clinica Verde. It is nothing like the other Clinica Verde dispensaries. The tall white boy with clear eyes and the skinhead looking boy at the front desk, have been particularly insufferable. First time their attitude struck me as insensitive, but anyone can have a bad day. Second time I tried to brush off the browbeating as a character shortcoming. Third time I can tell is sheer immaturity. When I walk in to a medicinal place I expect, at the least, professionalism. I am not expecting to deal with some youngsters feeling gangster. I mean, are they trying to intimidate patients about something? Or are they just plain rude? Is, to say the least, confusing and in bad taste. I don’t think they understand the responsibility of working in a dispensary. Or the fragility of the industry on PR. Today, I bought 2 additional grams of flower to get the $8 discount in edibles. Then explicitly asked for 2 bags of Clinica Verde gummies (1 passion fruit and 1 ginger, at $6.25 each). I mean, like 10 minutes went by around the whole “I came here to get gummies” conversation. When I got home, I found only one bag of gummies and that the whole $8 have not been discounted off my ticket. Only $6.25. Apparently the tall white boy thinks skimming $1.75 off someone’s medicines qualifies him as a wise guy (Big Pharma laughs in the background). At the end of the day, I won’t complaint formally because it will only hurt this budding (pun intended) industry. But employees must be professional and respectful with patients. And this Clinica Verde seems to be managed by unsupervised gangster wannabes. That’s unacceptable.