zodi8 on October 9, 2018

Gotta start with a big THANK YOU to C.P.'s extremely knowledgeable, friendly staff who always take the time to answer questions. So, Club Pitbull was actually the 1st dispensary that I tried, and stayed with for over a year. However, I did want to see how some of the others did business. Well, I am here to say -NO WAY! I won't be straying again. I like the business practice of trimming, weighing,& packaging my purchase in front of me during the point of sale!!!! Anyway, Keep up the good work C.P., and congrats on 8 years!