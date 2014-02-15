VeraMae79
4.4
10 reviews
long time customer
Excellent staff
The bud tenders are great
Gotta start with a big THANK YOU to C.P.'s extremely knowledgeable, friendly staff who always take the time to answer questions. So, Club Pitbull was actually the 1st dispensary that I tried, and stayed with for over a year. However, I did want to see how some of the others did business. Well, I am here to say -NO WAY! I won't be straying again. I like the business practice of trimming, weighing,& packaging my purchase in front of me during the point of sale!!!! Anyway, Keep up the good work C.P., and congrats on 8 years!
only place I go anymore. no prepackaged cheap, let you smell everything. Will happily comment on any strain
Club Pitbull is simply the ‘BEST!’ I’ve been to others and seen enough. Gresham to the Southern Oregon Coast. Marty, Geof, and Jay and the rest of the Awesome Teem have excellent knowledge and service! Hands down the Best Selection and Prices! Love the Deal Days throughout the Week, and Specials on most Holidays! Don’t waste your time or money anywhere else...!
awesome staff and awesome prices
Nice place, fun knowledgeable staff, well stocked with prices and quality both low and high. Wish they had medical medibles but that is their only downfall. Good specials.
Lauren thank you so much. Your a rock star. I really appreciate your help. Made my night so much better than my day was going. I won't forget your kindness.
pretty good selection of some good smoke.