They know exactly what kush you’ll need and the prices are perfect. They have everything great service great people.
4.6
10 reviews
To all the Cluch Cannabis, family my husband and I would like to continue to thank you! all for your support we have been going through a difficult time after surviving a disaster, which caused us to lose everything we had. Moreover, the stress has caused so much hardship and displacement in our lives, but the load is a bit lighter and the stress a lot less. In adding, my husband is a veteran diagnosed with PTSD a condition that is so hard to deal with for anyone. Thank you! for your support Sincerely: Sharion & James Vincent
To Andrew and all of our CLUCH Cannabis family, we appreciate your help and friendly service,and we really, enjoyed the barbeque the food was good really, loved the hamburgers, the event was outstanding, in my opinion it was a success, everything was super great. Thanks
everyone is so helpful and kind, they have a lot of knowledge!!!
Hands down the nicest, must beautiful store with great budtenders and deals with lots of high quality products. Only issue I have is that there is annoying older door man in the days who likes to pick on me by saying demeaning things to degrade me and make me feel like crap. I started ignoring him and his creepy remarks last time I saw him and then today I had to walk right out as he was messing with me again and kept calling me kiddo, so I left. I feel like he's overly interested in me when I come in and it creeps me out. I don't like being overly focused on and he makes me feel uncomfortable as I have panic attacks and anxiety. When I called to complain to the staff a minuet later, they defended him and said he's just old and treats everyone that way, but I know he's picking on me, as I became annoyed by him a few visits ago and wssn't very talkative with him as he always has to one up you and if you say have a good day, he has to say it back in a more enthusiastic way to compete and I'm sick of his condescension. I tried to be supper nice to him like I am with everyone, but he keeps giving me this older creepy vibe like he wants to toy with me and I've been hit on by lots of older creepy men, so he just vibes like one of those creeps and now he just seems to get excited when I come in the store and he likes to focus on me, so I lost it today and walked out!! Please get him out of there or I'll only come at night now. I'm surprised the girl I talked to defended him and wasn't more professional about my complaint, so I'm going to share this with all public review boards so others know how unprofessional the day staff can be and I'm upset that no one took my call-in complaint seriously, so I hope the management sees this and the others I'm going to post around to warn others of this annoying day time doorman who harassers me each time I come in!!!
Great store run by people who appreciate cannabis. Most of the best growers in Seattle are carried here. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable.
Very nice!
Last weekend I came here for the first time. My boyfriend took me here! I bought blue power for my insomnia! This stuff relaxes and puts me to sleep!! Customer service and experience was awesome!
On vacation and let them know it was my first time there and they couldn’t have been more friendly!! Came back the next day and had a different guy help me and he was just as nice!!! Product was great as well.
The spot!! They have secret gardens gelato!