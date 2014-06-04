Fakedmetal
I love coming here. The budtenders are very knowledgeable and always pleasant. Just did a leafly pickup and had no troubles. The selection is good with a lot of variety.
Great people and good selection of product.
Best dispensary experience I’ve had. The budtender Ana was very helpful in recommending bud and wax, definitely coming back soon, highest quality bud I’ve tried
Great staff and selection 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼
Hey stfn83! We appreciate the feedback and look forward to seeing you soon!
Coast to Coast not only offers a great selection of products (flower, vapes, edibles, CBD, etc.), but they also emphasize a great shopping experience for every customer coming in. The staff is friendly and always up to date on all of the newest products. They're never low on stock, so one never has to worry about picking up their favorite item. The RAD vapes team absolutely loves to come by whenever we can. We're looking forward to swinging by again soon! :)
Welcome to the Coast to Coast family RadManVapes! Thanks for stopping in and leaving an awesome review about your experience! We appreciate you and look forward to your next visit. :)
Excellent. Staff was very knowledgeable and perceptive. I'm glad I tried them, a 1st class operation.
Thank you for taking the chance to come into gls69! It warms our hearts hearing positive first-time experiences :)
I don’t go to any other shops since I found this place when I was medical patient!
DankmanSFV, we admire you being a loyal patient and love hearing your positive feedback. Thank you for stopping by :)
Best shop I've been to by far. Budtenders are all amazingly helpful. I will never go to another shop. I always feel comfortable there too. ❤
Thank you for the love Hanzmom10!! It brightens our day to hear your kind words and loyalty. We hope to see you soon:)
Need better signage on how to find the front door.
Hi steviebones666, thank you for sharing feedback on how to improve your overall customer experiences. We appreciate your opinion and are going to most definitely reconsider our current signage to improve difficulties locating the shop.
Dropped by today as a first time patient and was surprised with a Bloom Brand rep. Received a good deal and came out happy af. The guy that ringed me up was professional and courteous. Location is easily accessible too. Definitely recommend this spot!
We are glad you decided to stop in Frantix818. Thank you for the positive feedback we appreciate you!