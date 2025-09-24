Last updated:
Flower
Concentrate
Edible
Cartridge
Accessory
Other
About this dispensary
Coastal Calm CBD & CO
Welcome to Coastal Calm CBD & Co.! We're your go-to local spot for all things premium cannabis and CBD. We believe in providing our community with only the best, which is why we've carefully curated a selection of high-quality THCa and CBD products from your favorite and most trusted brands. From tinctures, flower, to gummies, we have a product to help you “find your calm.” Conveniently located on Holmestown Road near 707, with plenty of accessible parking, we make it easy to stop in and explore our wide range of products. Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or new to the world of cannabis, our knowledgeable staff is here to help you find exactly what you need.
- 4470 Holmestown Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC
- call 843-220-0421
- visit website
- send an email
- credit carddebit cardcash
- StorefrontVeteran discount
Hours and Info (ET)
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
sunday
10am - 4pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
Time15 min - 20 minPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Available until 7:30pm ET
1 Review of Coastal Calm CBD & CO
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
t........3
September 24, 2025
Got a Quarter of Skittles Cake! It is indeed that GAS!!