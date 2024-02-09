CODES - Cardwell
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

CardwellMissouri
733.1 miles away
313 products

Flower

Indica

Sativa

Hybrid

Concentrates

Edibles

Cartridges

Pre-rolls

Accessories

Other

About this dispensary

Cardwell will be your supreme gateway to cannabis exploration! [ unlock a better way to shop ] CODES Dispensaries are a celebration of cannabis and community. You can shop our wide selection of products in-person with a knowledgeable store associate or online from the comfort of your own space. Either way, CODES Dispensaries are here to help you unlock your superpower with cannabis.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 1
3646 State HWY AC, Cardwell, MO
Call 417-988-6842
Visit website
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
9am - 8pm
monday
9am - 10pm
tuesday
9am - 10pm
wednesday
9am - 10pm
thursday
9am - 10pm
friday
9am - 10pm
saturday
9am - 10pm

Photos of CODES - Cardwell

0 Reviews of CODES - Cardwell