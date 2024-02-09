dispensary
Medical & Recreational
CODES - Cardwell
Cardwell, Missouri
733.1 miles away
313 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
CODES - Cardwell
Cardwell will be your supreme gateway to cannabis exploration! [ unlock a better way to shop ] CODES Dispensaries are a celebration of cannabis and community. You can shop our wide selection of products in-person with a knowledgeable store associate or online from the comfort of your own space. Either way, CODES Dispensaries are here to help you unlock your superpower with cannabis.
Leafly member since 2024
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
9am - 8pm
monday
9am - 10pm
tuesday
9am - 10pm
wednesday
9am - 10pm
thursday
9am - 10pm
friday
9am - 10pm
saturday
9am - 10pm
Photos of CODES - Cardwell
Show all photos