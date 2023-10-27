Search doctors near you
CODES - Chillicothe
Leafly member since 2020
Followers: 30
941 Washington St., Chillicothe, MO
License DIS000030
ATMstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
9am - 8:30pm
monday
9am - 8:30pm
tuesday
9am - 8:30pm
wednesday
9am - 8:30pm
thursday
9am - 8:30pm
friday
9am - 8:30pm
saturday
9am - 8:30pm
Deals at CODES - Chillicothe
Valid 10/9/2023 - 1/1/2025
👥 New Patient: 10% Off 1st Visit, 15% Off 2nd Visit (MED ONLY) 💚 Low-Income: 10% Off (MED ONLY) 👴 Wisdom: 10% Off (Seniors 65+) 🏢 Industry: 15% Off (W/ Industry ID) 🎓 University: 15% Off (W/ University ID) 🇺🇸 Military/Vets: 22% Off (W/ Military ID)
Exclusions may apply. Ask your budtender for details. While supplies last. Discounts cannot be stacked or combined. Products vary by location.
3 Reviews of CODES - Chillicothe
y........y
October 9, 2022
Easy access. AWESOME DEAL. Take care of the veterans!
v........3
October 26, 2021
Their Budtenders are knowledge and friendly. The quality of their products is superb.
N........e
January 29, 2021
Online service is great. In store service is great. The reason I’m giving service 2* is because you have to have cash. That’s a huge bummer. And you can’t pay online either. But... the weed is superb.