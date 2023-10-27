Leafly

Shop legal, local weed.

Open
CODES - Chillicothe
CODES - Chillicothe
dispensary
Medical

CODES - Chillicothe

ChillicotheMissouri
857.7 miles away
Loading...
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDDon't have one yet? Get your med card quickly.Search doctors near you
542 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrates

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edibles

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridges

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-rolls

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topicals

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessories

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.

About this dispensary

CODES - Chillicothe

Join the CODES celebration. Unlock your superpower at CODES Chillicothe with in-store pickup. Whether you are seeking medicinal relief or recreational enjoyment, our team of experienced professionals is here to guide you through our extensive selection.

Leafly member since 2020

Followers: 30
941 Washington St., Chillicothe, MO
Call 6606208141
Visit website
License DIS000030
ATMstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
9am - 8:30pm
monday
9am - 8:30pm
tuesday
9am - 8:30pm
wednesday
9am - 8:30pm
thursday
9am - 8:30pm
friday
9am - 8:30pm
saturday
9am - 8:30pm

Photos of CODES - Chillicothe

Show all photos

Deals at CODES - Chillicothe

[ unlock deals ]
Valid 10/9/2023 - 1/1/2025

👥 New Patient: 10% Off 1st Visit, 15% Off 2nd Visit (MED ONLY) 💚 Low-Income: 10% Off (MED ONLY) 👴 Wisdom: 10% Off (Seniors 65+) 🏢 Industry: 15% Off (W/ Industry ID) 🎓 University: 15% Off (W/ University ID) 🇺🇸 Military/Vets: 22% Off (W/ Military ID)

Exclusions may apply. Ask your budtender for details. While supplies last. Discounts cannot be stacked or combined. Products vary by location.

see all promotions

3 Reviews of CODES - Chillicothe

5.0
Quality
4.0
Service
4.7
Atmosphere
October 9, 2022
Easy access. AWESOME DEAL. Take care of the veterans!
October 26, 2021
Their Budtenders are knowledge and friendly. The quality of their products is superb.
January 29, 2021
Online service is great. In store service is great. The reason I’m giving service 2* is because you have to have cash. That’s a huge bummer. And you can’t pay online either. But... the weed is superb.
see all reviews