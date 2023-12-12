Leafly

GOOD DAY FARM - Jackson (Med/Rec)
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

JacksonMissouri
669.0 miles away
Flower

Shop by strain type

Indica

Sativa

Hybrid

Concentrates

Edibles

Cartridges

Pre-rolls

Topicals

Accessories

Other

About this dispensary

Welcome to GOOD DAY FARM! We pride ourselves on being ambassadors of cannabis in the South, where our love and passion for the plant show through in every product. Whether you shop in person or online, the GOOD DAY FARM team is here to guide you and help you find the best plant medicine for your needs.

Leafly member since 2021

Followers: 67
1336 Clover Dr., Jackson, MO
Call 573-755-0259
Visit website
License Dis0000134
cash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discount

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
9am - 8pm
monday
9am - 10pm
tuesday
9am - 10pm
wednesday
9am - 10pm
thursday
9am - 10pm
friday
9am - 10pm
saturday
9am - 10pm

Photos of GOOD DAY FARM - Jackson (Med/Rec)

14 Reviews of GOOD DAY FARM - Jackson (Med/Rec)

5.0
Quality
4.9
Service
5.0
Atmosphere