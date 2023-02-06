DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
CODES - Lake St Louis
Lake St Louis, MO
4.4(9 reviews)
12 Reviews of CODES - Lake St Louis
4.4(12)
write a review
4.7
Quality
4.3
Service
4.3
Atmosphere
k........7
February 6, 2023
I haven’t visited just yet with rec being passed but going in there with just medical, everything was always so quick and easy. Definitely one of the top dispensers in Lake STL for the affordable prices.
t........u
May 31, 2022
It was my first time buying medical marijuana from a dispensary and they made the process nice and easy. The staff was very energetic and provided me with answers to all of my questions. I myself will be returning for more.
c........t
January 26, 2023
I was new to needing alternative therapies to combat my disease. I am so thankful that the staff at The Source was knowledgeable and extremely helpful! I only go here now because of the staff
p........7
June 23, 2022
I always go here. I know other places may have deals or other stuff… but! the people here are sooooo nice! Not only that but! They remember you and recommend new stuff for you to maybe try. I promise if you ask for help or tell them what you’d like they will 100% give you what you want or something even better. 10/10 recommend!
k........5
March 30, 2023
I LOVE this Dispensary! Please see my Google Review. Lots of Products, prices are very competitive (I’ve gone to all of them in my area), the Staff, from the front desk until I was out of the door was AMAZINGLY HELPFUL. I’m impressed and you won’t be disappointed, “Pinky Promise”!
t........5
November 15, 2023
Shits gas
s........5
October 10, 2024
My first time here, and will not shop elsewhere. Kind, compassionate, thoroughly knowledgeable staff, with professionalism ensuring customer satisfaction. Keep up the great service. I WILL BE A REGULAR!
t........y
January 27, 2023
I love the staff the budtenders are knowledgeable abt the strains. They also have really good strains to try in grams and they are reasonsable gives u a chance to have variety and not be broke cuz ur gonna be hungry later. It’s also really close to my house.
i........n
December 3, 2023
Verified Shopper
From the jump had trouble finding the place it happened to be dark and I'm not really familiar with that area ended up passing by it twice before putting it in Google maps for turn by turn help. The dispensary didn't have any lights on the outside of the building, a lighted sign displaying the business name or any lights on in the parking lot area. This was my first time visiting and got a superb deal on flower yet was thee most uncomfortable experience. I encountered 3 employees wasn't welcomed warmly, not one smile was flashed. Music in the merch area was so loud I couldn't hear the budtender answer the questions I asked, the gent just stated my order amount total-no confirmation of product, change was shuffled back at me and I left feeling like I was in trouble.