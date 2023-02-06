From the jump had trouble finding the place it happened to be dark and I'm not really familiar with that area ended up passing by it twice before putting it in Google maps for turn by turn help. The dispensary didn't have any lights on the outside of the building, a lighted sign displaying the business name or any lights on in the parking lot area. This was my first time visiting and got a superb deal on flower yet was thee most uncomfortable experience. I encountered 3 employees wasn't welcomed warmly, not one smile was flashed. Music in the merch area was so loud I couldn't hear the budtender answer the questions I asked, the gent just stated my order amount total-no confirmation of product, change was shuffled back at me and I left feeling like I was in trouble.