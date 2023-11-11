Leafly

Shop legal, local weed.

Open
CODES - Osage Beach (Coming Dec 2nd!)
CODES - Osage Beach (Coming Dec 2nd!)
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

CODES - Osage Beach (Coming Dec 2nd!)

Osage BeachMissouri
822.5 miles away
Loading...
This store’s menu is not available

About this dispensary

CODES - Osage Beach (Coming Dec 2nd!)

[ unlock a better way to shop ] CODES Dispensaries are a celebration of cannabis and community. You can shop our wide selection of products in-person with a knowledgeable store associate or online from the comfort of your own space. Either way, CODES Dispensaries are here to help you unlock your superpower with cannabis. [ unlock the mission ] Our mission is to inspire and empower people to boldly unlock their highest potential through cannabis.

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 0
4805 Osage Beach Pkwy, Osage Beach, MO
Call 5735688421
Visit website
ATMcash acceptedstorefront

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
9am - 6pm
monday
9am - 6pm
tuesday
9am - 6pm
wednesday
9am - 6pm
thursday
9am - 6pm
friday
9am - 6pm
saturday
9am - 6pm

Photos of CODES - Osage Beach (Coming Dec 2nd!)

Show all photos

0 Reviews of CODES - Osage Beach (Coming Dec 2nd!)