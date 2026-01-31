DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
CODES - Steele (Med/Rec)
1114 products | Last updated:
Shop ILLICIT at CODES - Steele (Med/Rec)
Sponsored by ILLICIT
Weed deals
Shop all weed deals
Flower
show all
Concentrate
show all
Edible
show all
Cartridge
show all
Pre-roll
show all
Topical
show all
Accessory
show all
Other
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
CODES - Steele (Med/Rec)
Discover CODES Dispensary Steele at 321 State Hwy O, Steele, MO, your destination for premium cannabis. Explore a wide array of offerings, including top-shelf flower, vapes, edibles, concentrates, and more—all curated for quality and consistency. Our friendly team is here to guide you to the perfect choice for your needs. Make your first visit even better by joining Club CODES, our exclusive rewards program with perks, discounts, and early access to special offers.
Leafly member since 2025
- 321 State HWY O, Steele, MO
- call (573) 752-2076
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 3
- cash
- License DIS000226
- StorefrontMedicalRecreational
Hours and Info (CT)
saturday
8am - 10pm
sunday
8am - 9pm
monday
8am - 9pm
tuesday
8am - 9pm
wednesday
8am - 9pm
thursday
8am - 9pm
friday
8am - 10pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Available until 10pm CT
Photos of CODES - Steele (Med/Rec)
Promotions at CODES - Steele (Med/Rec)
Updates from CODES - Steele (Med/Rec)
Ratings and reviews of CODES - Steele (Med/Rec)
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.