I'm giving their customer service a big fat zero! They've got a great selection of products, but what really gets my goat is an employee who thinks it's okay to swipe cash. We made a purchase, and the drive-thru cashier told us she'd put the receipt in the bottom in the bag for safekeeping. She said we were due $7.10 in change, but when I checked the receipt later, it said we should've gotten $11.10. And to add insult to injury, we'd even tipped her $5! I called the manager and asked for my money back, but she refused and told me to drive all the way back (35min) to the store for four dollars. No thanks! I'm taking my business back to Cookies in St. Louis, where customer service actually means something.