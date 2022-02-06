20 Reviews of CODES - West Plains
4.6(20)
write a review
4.8
Quality
4.5
Service
4.4
Atmosphere
Sort by
Most Helpful
w........r
February 6, 2022
Advertised price! They advertised 1 oz of Smuckers for $164.95. I tried to buy two. But they only had fifteen ⅛'s. So they couldn't make it work, the girls tried real hard. The price was on the screen. I wish I would have took a picture but you can ask the girls who's working today. So they go get the top manager upstairs. We stared at that screen for 15 or 20 minutes before he came down comparing all of them trying to find another ⅛ that might fit. When he comes to the door it was no longer there. He made several excuses saying it was a glitch. He said it was an error. He said it was a third party that controls all of that. He said a lot but rudely, and I mean RUDELY told me that there was no way he would sell it to me at that price. Bottom line the manager is untrustworthy. He is a liar, I believe. And I think he might have not wanted to add the veterans discount to it. I cussed all the way out of the store. Cuz I was rightly pissed. I mean who is this man today then go and change pricing right in front of a person-on a disabled veteran income, that is a set income, mind you, and someone tries to charge you an extra $170! I'm proud to say I walked right out of there and became a repeat customer at the Wife's Dispensary. Let me Tell You folks, it's worth the extra drive. You'll know it as soon as you see the product. And it's only 200 yards from this place.
n........a
August 6, 2023
Verified Shopper
I specifically said I wanted pure indica, not hybrid. not only are both eighths not what I asked for, but both are hybrids. the store is going through a name change and maybe that has the staff off their game. I never had this happen at this store before. if I didn't live 30 minutes away I would take both eighths back.
M........a
March 2, 2022
The atmosphere is not nearly as welcoming as one would hope. The individual who helped me was very knowledgeable, though. Quality of product was decent, too.
T........w
May 13, 2023
Friendly people, and have the best prices hands down!
m........l
September 29, 2022
3rd visit. Brought back a cart that blew up on me. Seriously a gooey paste came out of the mouthpiece. Crazy. The manager comped me, made a friend, then recommended a cart. Runtz by Galactic Meds. I'm going back for 2 more, just to have it in the cabinet. One thing I notice (because I'm an IT specialist, now thankfully retired) is that these people are struggling with a system that makes their job more difficult. I'm not sure the website works. That makes it tough on the budtenders because people love to browse catalogs, and the information is spotty. No opportunity to review products or service that I can discern, though they did flag me and asked to review one strain. I don't like being critical because the West Plains people are truly kind and helpful.
r........s
January 5, 2025
Verified Shopper
Staff is wonderful as always.
g........l
February 22, 2025
Chase was so helpful he answered all my questions that I had and helped me find what I was wanting.
s........5
November 17, 2024
Briana is awesome. I visited today and she is always smiling and has outstanding customer service!! Good employees are hard to find, and you guys are lucky to have quite a few good one.
a........a
June 14, 2024
I love this store. I absolutely adore Baylee! She is so sweet, patient and informative. Incredible at her job!!!
m........r
September 6, 2021
Very knowledgeable staff. Great products at a great price. All around great dispensary!
i........x
September 6, 2024
Really good products ( fresh and great quality), excellent service, Knowledgeable staff. Don't even bother going to the other dispensary in town. CODES is better in every way. After trying several dispensaries this one is by far my favorite. Never disappointed.
s........1
October 8, 2024
Great, high quality selection - touchy prices on flower minus when they're doing deals, but the carts are highly dependable, last a while, and serve a well toned stoner like myself well at an affordable price. I much prefer this location for more genuine and less THC Market trend centric products compared to High Profile.
g........2
March 11, 2023
I love going to this store. Jeremy needs a raise
r........6
October 4, 2022
Awesome store
p........m
September 3, 2023
l loved the store when I went in. However, not having menu online is self sabotage. I want to research prior to purchase. Please get menu back up soon. I would rather not shop the competition, their prices are higher.
c........3
July 4, 2022
I look forward to shopping at The Source in West Plains. my budtenders are extremely helpful at helping me get the most out of my purchase,are knowledgeable enough to help me figure out what my cannabis needs are.I appreciate all of there dedication and lion hearted courage.special people deserve special thanx,Great place to shop! I am always made to feel like my weed people care.lol
s........1
May 21, 2022
I felt I must leave a review as I was highly impressed with the service,staff and product! Friendly, knowledgeable and top of the line product!! I will definitely be back!
p........3
April 13, 2022
entrance room is pleasant and feels homey. usually get in quickly. haven't experienced longer than 4 or 5 minutes. inside the layout is fine but I get dizzy from the rotating menu screens and just ask for help from the staff. I would like to read the info on the screens but it moves to fast. but dealing with staff is always wonderful! if the budtender who is helping me doesn't know the answers to my questions, another team member will be able to, and they are always happy to look up descriptions to help. they've got different specials nearly every day that really save a lot of money. I like both places for different things. I have friends who go to one of the other or both for different reasons. NBD that's why there's more than one shop for just about everything, not just medical. cheers
c........0
December 2, 2023
First timer here ! I had Baylee and she was an ABSOLUTE JOY to deal with ! She definitely knows what she’s doing !!!
i........l
November 13, 2024
This is not just a dispensary it's a well informed medical shop for cannabis needs will be going back soon