Advertised price! They advertised 1 oz of Smuckers for $164.95. I tried to buy two. But they only had fifteen ⅛'s. So they couldn't make it work, the girls tried real hard. The price was on the screen. I wish I would have took a picture but you can ask the girls who's working today. So they go get the top manager upstairs. We stared at that screen for 15 or 20 minutes before he came down comparing all of them trying to find another ⅛ that might fit. When he comes to the door it was no longer there. He made several excuses saying it was a glitch. He said it was an error. He said it was a third party that controls all of that. He said a lot but rudely, and I mean RUDELY told me that there was no way he would sell it to me at that price. Bottom line the manager is untrustworthy. He is a liar, I believe. And I think he might have not wanted to add the veterans discount to it. I cussed all the way out of the store. Cuz I was rightly pissed. I mean who is this man today then go and change pricing right in front of a person-on a disabled veteran income, that is a set income, mind you, and someone tries to charge you an extra $170! I'm proud to say I walked right out of there and became a repeat customer at the Wife's Dispensary. Let me Tell You folks, it's worth the extra drive. You'll know it as soon as you see the product. And it's only 200 yards from this place.