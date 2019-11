Stefkin on February 27, 2016

Visited once and was left waiting at a small, locked door while the patrons stared at me. After a couple of minutes, an annoyed bartender came up to me and asked me for an ID, which I showed him. I was then rudely told that it did not show my current address (which is never shown on a Dutch ID) and that I should have brought a letter or a different ID that showed my address. I said: "I'm sorry, but how is a letter going to prove anything? I could type one myself." The guy decided from that moment on to ignore me and started talking to the people who came in after me. Never been treated more rudely while visiting a "coffeeshop" in my life. My boyfriend bought weed here before and the quality was pretty good, but nothing spectacular.