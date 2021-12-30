PROVIDING THE BEST CANNABIS PRODUCT ALL ACROSS MONTANA STATE At Collective Elevation, our goal is to develop a farming system of complete bio-integration. The result is a farm with a low carbon footprint. We use minimal inputs and produce no outputs that would negatively affect our health or environment. Our cannabis growing technique is to always encourage healthy conditions for life, soil fertility, plant and animal health, and high quality product. Biodynamic agriculture uses management practices that are intended to restore, maintain and enhance ecological harmony.