We are a passionate and eco-conscious Bozeman-based cultivator whose aim is to elevate your experience by providing sustainable, organic, connoisseur-quality alternative medicine products. We are located in Missoula on Broadway street, across the street from the Missoula County Courthouse. Street parking available, as well as reimbursement plans for parking fees. And - We are open every day!!! With different Deals every single day, buying top quality product is easy on a budget! We have over 20 strains of high quality award-winning cannabis, award-winning concentrates and edibles, as well as capsules, pre-rolls, vape cartridges, drink mixes and more! Collective Elevation is your One-Stop-Shop in Missoula!! Customers can benefit from our Loyalty Program, Collective Coin. Spend money and earn free joints, free concentrate, or even a % off of your entire order! With dispensaries in Bozeman, Butte, Missoula and Billings, we are proud to serve the Montana Cannabis community.