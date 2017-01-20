Kayla379
I’m so glad I chose Collective Elevation to be my dispensary. Everyone who works there is so friendly and they have a great selection of stuff!
4.9
10 reviews
Great quality bud and very friendly people.
Best dispensary in Bozeman without a doubt!!
Honestly, the people here are so nice and down to earth. I come in constantly looking to medicate for different reasons and they help me figure out which strain would be the best. They actually care about their patients, and make sure to respect their needs.
This location has the most friendly staff, they make you feel right at home and help you find exactly what you're looking for! The weed is pretty fantastic, too, so that helps.
Its a great shop very knowledgeable
I love the vibe and the people are super awesome and they take time to get to know you:) love this place
I've only been going here a week now and already this is the best dispensary that I have been to. Amazing weed, amazing prices, and great staff to help you find what you need.
I love this dispensarie. I have gone up to 3 other locations besides this store and can say this store has made vibe the best . Would recommend this store to anyone . Also try their sour apple , or hybrid sour apple.
Easy to find location. Superfine set up inside. Homey. Medicine grown in the Earth outside in Montana sunshine. Hard to find something like this at our lattitude. The inside grown plants are bedded in raised beds with actual soil. Well grounded whole Medicine compared to Hydro.