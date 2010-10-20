Hillanator on November 3, 2018

I’ve heard good and bad things about this dispensary. The last time I shopped there, I was assisted by Brandon. He was extremely knowledgeable, helpful, and patient. I have only been able to experience marijuana dispensaries for the past year, so there is still a lot I do not know. I have a lot of health problems, including an autoimmune disease, so I really appreciate helpful and kind people helping me find the right strain and/or product. With all of that being said, I do have to agree that this dispensary is more expensive than some places in DeBeque. However, I had a great experience on my last visit. Thanks. 😁