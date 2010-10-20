Faith12
The service really sucks, bud tender is a know it all. Not cool at all, not someone I felt comfortable with.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
3.4
10 reviews
The service really sucks, bud tender is a know it all. Not cool at all, not someone I felt comfortable with.
Even tho I’m 22, and living in Colorado, they wouldn’t let me in because I got my ID before I was 21 making it vertical. Not worth the hour and half I drove to get there.
Don’t bother. The girl in front of me was of age (22) with a legal ID, but the store refused to scan it to see if it was real because it was a vertical ID. I was then let in, only to be greeted with a huffy budtender, who gave horrible quality service. Don’t bother.
Prices are way to high
I loved Brandon and he helped me through my first visit very well and was friendly do suggest
I’ve heard good and bad things about this dispensary. The last time I shopped there, I was assisted by Brandon. He was extremely knowledgeable, helpful, and patient. I have only been able to experience marijuana dispensaries for the past year, so there is still a lot I do not know. I have a lot of health problems, including an autoimmune disease, so I really appreciate helpful and kind people helping me find the right strain and/or product. With all of that being said, I do have to agree that this dispensary is more expensive than some places in DeBeque. However, I had a great experience on my last visit. Thanks. 😁
Everything they have is quality , I love going there due to the fact that it's like meeting with friends and chatting about really good weed. They care.
Great product and great customer service. So glad the Grand Valley has a good place for bud!
Such an amazing group of people who work and run this dispensary. We used the recreational side because we don't have medical cards yet. The staff was knowledgeable and helpful when I discussed specific medical concerns. I have gone twice now and had the same great experience both times. Highly recommend this amazing group of budtenders.
I've been here a total of two times at different times of the day and each visit has left me with the impression that this dispensary is just trash. Both times I was given misinformation about current CO cannabis laws regarding my ID and honestly the inventory they have is overpriced. I will definitely be shopping elsewhere and hopefully these reviews will encourage the store to implement better training processes.