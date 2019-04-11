Follow
Columbia Care Chevy Chase
(301) 637-0870
Buy any 2 Eighths and Get a Free Grinder
Valid 11/4/2019 – 12/8/2019
Purchase any 2 Eighths of flower receive a free grinder.
must make a purchase of 2 eights of flower at once to receive the free grinder. Deals and discounts aren't stackable!
Herb vaporizer/flower Deal
Valid 11/4/2019 – 12/8/2019
Buy An ounce of flower and get the Yocan-ishred dry herb vaporizer For $40
must make a in-store purchase of flower equal to a ounce to receive the Yocan-ishred dry herb vaporizer. Deals and discount are not stackable
Free Battery with purchase of 2 Dart pods
Valid 11/4/2019 – 12/8/2019
Buy any 2 Dart pods and get a Free Dart Battery
must make a single in-store purchase of 2 Dart pods to receive the dart battery. Deals and discounts aren't stackable.
Dart pods
Valid 11/4/2019 – 12/8/2019
Buy 4 Dart pods Get a 5th For a Penny
must make a in-store purchase of 4 dart pods at once to receive the 5th Dart pod for a penny. Deals and discounts don't stack or double.
lighter hook up/Raw Cone Giveaway
Valid 11/4/2019 – 12/8/2019
Buy any eighth flower and receive a clipper lighter, a chillum one hitter,Raw 1 1/4 organic Cone
must make a in-store purchase of flower or equivalent in prerolls to receive clipper lighter or chilled one hitter
Free Rythm Battery with purchase of 1 Gram Rythm Cartridge
Valid 11/4/2019 – 12/8/2019
purchase any 1 gram or 2 half gram Rythm cartridges and Receive a free Rythm Battery
must make a in-store purchase of Rythm 1 gram or 2 half cartridge at check out to receive a fee rhythm battery
Chroma Cartridge deals
Valid 11/4/2019 – 12/8/2019
Purchase any 2-500MG Chroma Cartridge and get both for $100 Purchase any 2-300MG Chroma Cartridge and get both for $70 Purchase any 2-250MG Chroma cartridge and get both for $45
Must make a in-store purchase of 2 of the same dosage Chroma cartridges to Receive Discount on both items
Reusable Bag Discount
Valid 11/9/2019 – 11/10/2020
Bring in your reusable Columbia care Bag And Get a $1 off your purchase
Must bring in your reusable Columbia Care Bag to receive $1 Off your next purchase. Deals and Discounts cannot be combined or stacked.