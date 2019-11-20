Follow
Columbia Care Rehoboth Beach
(302) 212-0033
100 products
Chocolope
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Chocolope
Strain
$141.0G Pre-Roll
In-store only
Toci
from Columbia Care
0.03%
THC
9.71%
CBD
$171 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Super Rich
from Columbia Care
0.4%
THC
12.32%
CBD
$171 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
DJ Short Blueberry
from Columbia Care
15.44%
THC
0.44%
CBD
DJ Short Blueberry
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Boggle Gum
from Unknown Brand
15.7%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Bogglegum
Strain
$171 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Tangie
from Columbia Care
20.7%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$171 g
+1 more size
In-store only
ISO
from Columbia Care
22.8%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$171 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Cinderella 99
from Columbia Care
23%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$171 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
True OG x Wedding Cake
from Columbia Care
23.4%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$171 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
ACDC
from Columbia Care
0.5%
THC
15%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$171 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolope
from Columbia Care
21%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Chocolope
Strain
$171 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Florida Lemons
from Columbia Care
20.9%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$171 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
GSC
from Columbia Care
23%
THC
0.06%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$171 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Master Kush
from Columbia Care
25%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Master Kush
Strain
$171 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Skunk #1
from Columbia Care
17.2%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Skunk No. 1
Strain
$171 g
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from Columbia Care
23.9%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$171 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Bubble Hash
from Columbia Care
55.17%
THC
3.31%
CBD
$45½ g
In-store only
Endoca Raw Hemp Oil 1500mg CBD Capsules
from Endoca
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12930 Count-1500mg
In-store only
Endoca 1500mg Raw Hemp Oil CBD Tincture (10ml)
from Endoca
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12910 ml 1500mg CBD bottle
In-store only
Endoca 300mg Raw Hemp Oil CBD Tincture 10ml
from Endoca
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$3130 Count-300mg CBD
In-store only
Columbia Care .5oz Unflavored CBD Tincture
from Columbia Care
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60.5oz-500mg CBD
In-store only
Columbia Care Platinum 1oz. Peppermint CBD Tincture
from Columbia Care
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$1001oz.-1000mg CBD
In-store only
Columbia Care Platinum 1oz. CBD Unflavored Tincture
from Columbia Care
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$1001oz.-1000mg CBD
In-store only
Plant People Relief CBD Drops 720mg
from Plant People
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$791 oz-720mg CBD
In-store only
Columbia Care Platinum CBD Tincture .50 oz Peppermint
from Columbia Care
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
$60.5oz 500mg CBD
In-store only
Plant People Double Strength Sleep CBD Drops
from Plant People
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$1391 oz. 1440 mg CBD
In-store only
Plant People Sleep CBD Drops
from Plant People
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$791oz 720mg CBD
In-store only
1T:1C Oral Capsules
from Columbia Care
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
$6030 ct
In-store only
1T:1C Vaporization Oil
from Columbia Care
30%
THC
30%
CBD
$60500 mg
In-store only
1T:20C Oral Capsules
from Columbia Care
0.5mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$6030 ct
In-store only
1T:20C Sublingual Liquid Tincture
from Columbia Care
0.5mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$6015 mL
In-store only
1T:1C Sublingual Liquid Tincture
from Columbia Care
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
$6015 mL
In-store only
20T:1C Vaporization Oil
from Columbia Care
60%
THC
3%
CBD
$60500 mg
In-store only
20T:1C Sublingual Liquid Tincture
from Columbia Care
10mg
THC
0.5mg
CBD
$6015 mL
In-store only
20T:1C Oral Capsules
from Columbia Care
10mg
THC
0.5mg
CBD
$6030 ct
In-store only
Lucent Botanicals Focus CBD Mints
from Lucent Botanicals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30pack of 40
In-store only
Lucent Botanicals Mood Lift CBD Mints
from Lucent Botanicals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30pack of 40
In-store only
Lucent Botanicals Calm CBD Mints
from Lucent Botanicals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30pack of 40
In-store only
Lucent Botanicals Sleep CBD Mints
from Lucent Botanicals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30pack of 40
In-store only
Endoca CBD Chewing Gum
from Endoca
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
