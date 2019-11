B_Slum_da.Boss on December 13, 2018

I read a lot of the reviews on this dispensary most are pretty accurate in my opinion some are probably one-off incidents unfortunately for them (the customer) I have been shopping here since the very first day they opened and in my opinion this is a very good dispensary it's one of the cheapest for Phat Panda but have a great selection and variety across the board so in that regards it's a great dispensary some of the bud tenders are a little short and rude then again some of them are fantastic and knowledgeable. We need to remember as customers that the bud tenders are human, all have bad days just like the rest of us so sometimes a negative review over 1 incident seems a little vindictive.. I will continue to go back keep up the good work hand but tenders try the leave personal at the door when you walk in and clock in