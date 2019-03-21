Onfish47 on November 12, 2019

well it's me again. and I would like to say, to anyone looking for flower to press into rosin. Ron always make sure that I get the freshest flower possible. and there's not a shop in town that does that for me. when I talked to Ron and he says that the bud is quality, rest assured you know it's going to be good. the sundae driver got us approximately a 23% return on an ounce. so again if you're looking to press rosin or make concentrates this is the dispensary for you they can accommodate you any way you need to be accommodated.