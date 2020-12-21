Compassionate Caregivers Collective of Grove
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
Stores with menus nearby
Searching for nearby stores…
About this dispensary
Compassionate Caregivers Collective of Grove
Leafly member since 2020
Followers: 0
65490 E 290 Rd, Grove, OK
License DAAA-KEQQ-HMGD
storefrontmedical
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-9pm
Closed
10am-6pm