I m very disappointed in the dispensary s here. the quaility is not very good. it's like taking ibuprofen when you need Vicodin. most is not flushed or cured right. it's pretty dry most times. my honest opinion is on the streets it's cheaper buy at least 2$ a gram and the quality is phenomenally better. don't get me wrong these dispensaries get some good stuff from time to time but after 20 years of smoking I know what I'm talkin about and most of their stuff really truly isn't worth buying. they need better quality control and should do there own reviews instead of copy writting Leafly reviews word for word. and if someone ever privately test s the % of thc I have a feeling it will reveal a lot.
Blizzardlynn
on January 25, 2019
Great place. everyone is super nice. First time going in you get a little freebie of some kind, which I thought was really nice. You also get a free sample of something with every purchase!
Natbat87
on April 11, 2018
Love this place. the guys are very knowledgeable and help you get exactly what you need for ur issues. highly recommend.