Mjk81mjk81 on March 3, 2019

I m very disappointed in the dispensary s here. the quaility is not very good. it's like taking ibuprofen when you need Vicodin. most is not flushed or cured right. it's pretty dry most times. my honest opinion is on the streets it's cheaper buy at least 2$ a gram and the quality is phenomenally better. don't get me wrong these dispensaries get some good stuff from time to time but after 20 years of smoking I know what I'm talkin about and most of their stuff really truly isn't worth buying. they need better quality control and should do there own reviews instead of copy writting Leafly reviews word for word. and if someone ever privately test s the % of thc I have a feeling it will reveal a lot.