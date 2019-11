Gemini7 on January 27, 2017

My first visit was a great experience. The place was like entering Willy Wonkas shop. They have a place for those waiting to sit and relax. When it was my turn I couldn't wait. The staff was very knowledgeable, as a pharmacist to a patient. They will gladly help you. Everyone's experience is different. My experience was wonderful. Just wish more customers would return the kindness and courtesy to whomever they are being served by. I myself as a customer have seen other customers be rude to the staff. Why?! There's no need for that in a chilled environment. My only thing to say to all the rude customer, it makes you look like you were born with no education and manners, basically you're no human being you're just being a monster that deserves to be "cut off!" So don't be rude okay. :)