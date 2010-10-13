electriclore on March 11, 2015

I walked into CPR expecting an impersonal and expedient experience. Instead, I found the best dispensary I have ever known. An exceptionally kind security guard greeted me at the door and walked me through some initial procedures. The two women sitting behind the front desk were engaging conversationalists who helped me acclimate to their establishment. CPR's budtender knew her way around the counter, and we discussed a variety of strains. She gave me plenty of space to decide what I wanted, and recommended two sativas that I will discuss later. Clean, well-stocked, spacious, and welcoming, CPR treats its patients well and provides an atmosphere that helps alleviate the anxieties one might feel when visiting somewhere new. The staff here deserves accolades for their amazing customer service. Onto the medicine. My search for a lab-tested sativa led me to CPR's 27% THC strain of Chem Dawg. However, I often find that buying a single strain leaves me wanting to try more. I asked the budtender (whose name I have unfortunately forgotten) to recommend a few other sativas. She offered Banana Green Crack and Super Silver Haze. Praised by Culture Magazine and exclusive to CPR, Banana Green Crack elevates one to new heights without the paranoia or anxiety associated with other strong sativas. Enjoy without fear, and find a new sense of calm, creative energy. Super Silver Haze took me by surprise. The name describes the experience perfectly. This strain kept me elevated, happy, and hungry while I roamed through the haze. Finally, CPR’s Chem Dawg took me straight to outer space. I cannot offer a higher recommendation for CPR, and I look forward to returning.