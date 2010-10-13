jbarsug
knowledgeable, friendly staff, great selection
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience. Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
5.0
18 reviews
knowledgeable, friendly staff, great selection
Nice appearance. Professional. Friendly. Prices are all over the place. I like a straight forward price for all flowers. Selection was ok.
Great shop only come here best in the valley
Always friendly staff, good bud, and they always know my name.
By far the best in the valley. Great selection, very nice atmosphere, and great people. Will definitely be my main dispensary. Highly recommended.
Great stop and really close to my home
The best shop in the valley!
CPR is one of the nicest collectives I have been to. The budtenders are great and helpful the 2 for $10 House Joints are lifesavers when you're on the go.
Absolutely loved this place . Breath of fresh air from all the Pop up shops and raggedy buildings .. After finding this location on weed maps ( the closest location to me ) I pulled up and immediately was impressed. A List of thing I loved - the permanency of the building ( will be around along time ) - the upscale interior including HD flat screen TVs comfortable nice lounge area with reading materials to pass the wait time, open clean modern upscale budbar area - knowledgable friendly PROFESSIONAL staff from the security guard to the cashier to the budtender they were all at their best. I received referral cards that allow me to refer a friendh en get new patient deals again, as well as other loyalty programs .. Just all around bomb ass facility .. Wish other collectives took more pride in their work and their craft like this place and these people do
bgreene1027, thank you for your kind review, we are always looking to please the patients and ensure that we are providing an optimal patient experience. Every staff member is committed to maintain both a professional and welcoming environment. We look forward to seeing you soon! cpr
I walked into CPR expecting an impersonal and expedient experience. Instead, I found the best dispensary I have ever known. An exceptionally kind security guard greeted me at the door and walked me through some initial procedures. The two women sitting behind the front desk were engaging conversationalists who helped me acclimate to their establishment. CPR's budtender knew her way around the counter, and we discussed a variety of strains. She gave me plenty of space to decide what I wanted, and recommended two sativas that I will discuss later. Clean, well-stocked, spacious, and welcoming, CPR treats its patients well and provides an atmosphere that helps alleviate the anxieties one might feel when visiting somewhere new. The staff here deserves accolades for their amazing customer service. Onto the medicine. My search for a lab-tested sativa led me to CPR's 27% THC strain of Chem Dawg. However, I often find that buying a single strain leaves me wanting to try more. I asked the budtender (whose name I have unfortunately forgotten) to recommend a few other sativas. She offered Banana Green Crack and Super Silver Haze. Praised by Culture Magazine and exclusive to CPR, Banana Green Crack elevates one to new heights without the paranoia or anxiety associated with other strong sativas. Enjoy without fear, and find a new sense of calm, creative energy. Super Silver Haze took me by surprise. The name describes the experience perfectly. This strain kept me elevated, happy, and hungry while I roamed through the haze. Finally, CPR’s Chem Dawg took me straight to outer space. I cannot offer a higher recommendation for CPR, and I look forward to returning.
We are extremely humbled by your positive review and it pleases us that you had such a wonderful experience here at CPR. We strive to ensure each of our patients feel warm and welcome, and we appreciate you taking the time to share your experience. Our ladies at CPR are always up-to-date on all of our products so that we can share our knowledge with patients such as yourself. We hope to see you soon so you can have another memorable visit! :) -Much love, CPR girls.